Don't celebrate Rahul's birthday, help poor, Cong workers told

A letter written by General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal says that Rahul Gandhi has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year and asked its leaders not to print any poster or organise any such events on June 19.

Congress has asked its workers not to celebrate birthday of former party President Rahul Gandhi on June 19, but instead help people in distress due to the ongoing pandemic.

"The PCC are requested to help people and distribute mask ration kits and local leaders should visit the house of people who have lost dear ones during the pandemic," he said, adding that the workers should follow Covid guidelines.

Gandhi, who will turn 51, is currently the MP from Kerala's Wayanad, after being first elected three times from Amethi but losing in the 2019 polls. He resigned from the post of party President, which he held since 2017, following the party's second successive defeat in the general elections.

Elected Congress Vice President in 2013, having served as the General Secretary previously, he had also led the party's campaign in the 2014 general elections, where the party suffered its worst electoral defeat, winning only 44 seats.

