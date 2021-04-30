Don't compromise on quality of works: Andhra CM to officials on Mana Badi-Nadu-Nedu programme

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu (Our School-Then and Now) works and directed the officials not to compromise on the quality of works.



During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to draw paintings on the buildings of the schools, which were being renovated, to look more attractive. He said the photos of schools before and after Nadu Nedu works should be displayed in schools so that the importance of the scheme could be understood and also the staff will get an idea on maintenance.

He said the works of painting, setting up smart TV's, wall artworks and other works should be completed by end of May. He said toilet maintenance system should be ready by the time schools reopen and teachers should be given training to ensure smooth functioning of English as medium of instruction.

Instructing that Vidya Kanuka kits should be ready by the time schools reopen and an English dictionary should be made available in the kit, he said all the items being given in Vidya Kanuka kit should be of good quality and the second phase of Nadu Nedu works should start once the schools reopen in July.

In regard to tenth and intermediate exams, the Chief Minister said the central government didn't announce any policy on tenth and intermediate exams and left the decision to the state government and added that while some states are conducting exams, other states have cancelled them.

He said the states which didn't conduct exams are promoting the students only with pass marks and questioned the future of the students.

YS Jagan said that the state government will be conducting tenth and intermediate exams only to benefit students. "Cancelling exams would be an easy task for the government while conducting exams need more responsibility."

He appealed the teachers to explain the parents that their cooperation and support are needed for conducting exams. He instructed the teachers to conduct the exams following COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)

