Don't fall for rival's propaganda: DMK labour wing

Chennai, Aug 23 (IANS) The DMK's labour wing on Monday urged its members not to succumb to the propaganda of rivals and assured that it will secure the workers rights that were lost during the 10 years of AIADMK rule.

In a statement issued here Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) General Secretary M. Shanmugam said that it has just been over 100 days since the DMK has come to power, and taking into account the financial condition of the state, it needs some time to fulfil its poll promises.