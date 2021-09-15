Don't handover Tibetan schools to NGO: Himachal minister

In the letter, Bhardwaj recommended to convert these schools as Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools keeping in view the Indians students strength to safeguard their future.

Shimla, Sep 15 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj has written a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging not to handover central Tibetan schools to an NGO and bring them under the ambit of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

He said a decision was taken in 2013 to hand over all Central Tibetan Schools to private NGO -- Sambhota Tibetan Schools Society based in Dharamsala.

The number of Tibetan students studying in these schools is negligible as compared to the Indians students, he said.

"Moreover, Tibetans are running their own administered schools in the areas where they can accommodate their students, whereas the Indian students have no other option but to drop out from the schools if these schools are handed over to the Tibetan NGO," Bhardwaj said.

