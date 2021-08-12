Don't have any knowledge of sale of gunny bags used for mid-day meals: Bihar minister

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 13 (ANI): Bihar Education Minister Vijay Choudhary on Thursday denied that he had any knowledge of teachers selling gunny bags used for the mid-day meal scheme.



"I don't have any knowledge about it. I've neither seen it nor do I know about it," Choudhary told ANI.

"The Accountant General had objected to lack of records on empty bags. As per the AG, the records are maintained for the empty bags and their sales at some places. We asked all postholders within the District Education departments to keep a record of these empty bags, " added the minister on record-keeping of bags.

On the government's image after this incident, he said: "I don't think such acts will ruin the image of our government. It is in the hands of public. Also, when one does something wrong, it's his image that gets affected, not that of others." (ANI)

