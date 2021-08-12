Don't have brides as models, Kerala Governor urges jewellery firms

Addressing the media on the sidelines of a convocation ceremony, he said: "It's not nice to keep brides as models by the jewellery firms. I request them not to do that as it sends a wrong message. For that, they can use any other women."

Presenting degrees to students at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies at the seventh convocation held here, Khan also sought a declaration from the students that they would not give or take dowry.

This was the first time such a declaration was given by the students on a recommendation which the Governor himself had mooted at a meeting with Vice Chancellors in the state.

In his convocation address, Khan showered praises on the young graduates on their decision to say "no" to dowry.

"By signing the affirmation against dowry, you stand out as leaders of the campaign against a nefarious practice that robs young men and women of their sense of honour and self-respect," he said.

Khan had, last month, undertaken a day-long fast and later joined the leaders of various Gandhian organisations who organised the protest against the evils of taking and giving dowry.

Before that, he visited the family of a young final year Ayurveda medical student, who took her life after her husband allegedly demanded an expensive car last month. After paying tributes, Khan had told the media that NGOs and volunteers should step up the awareness drive in a campaign against dowry and promised that he is ready to work as a volunteer.

"Dowry is an evil and as far as laws are concerned, they are very strong and the need is to create a general and social awareness against it," he had said.

--IANS

sg/vd