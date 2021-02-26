Don't let BJP indulge in corruption: Kejriwal to AAP Surat corporators

Gandhinagar, Feb 26 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday interacted with the newly-elected corporators of AAP at Surat in Gujarat. He advised them and the workers not to let the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) continue indulging in corruption and show them the power of the opposition.

The Delhi Chief Minister is in Gujarat to thank the people of Surat as the AAP clinched 27 seats in the SMC.

By winning 27 seats in the 120-member SMC, the AAP has made inroads into Gujarat's politics. Although, the BJP by winning 93 seats in the polls has retained power, the entry of the Kejriwal-led party has jolted the saffron party, besides the Congress which failed to secure a single seat in the SMC.

Kejriwal held a meeting with the AAP workers and leaders. "'Aap Aisa Accha Kaam Karna aur ruling BJP Ko Unki Naani Yaad Dila Dena. Apko Ek Bhi Galat Kaam Nahi Hone Dena Hai'. (You should not let the BJP indulge in any wrongdoing. Show the people of Gujarat that through the AAP, the politics of good work has arrived)," Kejriwal told the AAP corporators.

Kejriwal arrived at the Mini Bazar in Mangadh Chowk where he garlanded the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and thereafter proceeded with his roadshow, which will end at Sarthana in Surat.

