Don't let guard down, warn K'taka health experts

Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru's director and member of the Member of Karnataka State Covid Technical Advisory Committee, Dr C.N. Manjunath told reporters that with Karnataka sandwiched between Maharashtra and Kerala, Covid cases start increasing corresponding to the increase in the neighbouring states.

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (IANS) With the warning signs of a third Covid wave showing up in some parts of Karnataka, several districts of the state sharing border with Kerala are contemplating enforcing night curfew and restrict vehicular movements to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"First and second waves are case in point. Based on tackling these two waves, I can easily say that the state government cannot show any leniency in tackling this wave. We need to up our guards and strictly implement Covid safety protocols without succumbing to any pressure," he said.

According to him, one of the major reasons for the second wave of pandemic hitting the state very hard is due to the government showing 'leniency' in allowing people to celebrate festivals.

"Even now, at least 15 major festivals are lined up in the next one or two months, for instance, Deepavali, Dasara and other festivals. Apart from these festivals there are several village festivals. The second wave taught us a big lesson -- festivals tend to be super spreaders of this virus, therefore, it is advisable for any government to act swiftly and enforce shutdowns," he explained.

Citing the positivity rates of various districts, Dr Manjunath said the positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada has increased from 3.05 per cent to 6.04 per cent in the last fortnight and in Udupi, the positivity rate increased to over 5 per cent in the same period. "

Though we have not yet reached dangerous levels but if the state does not effectively start managing things from now onwards, certainly things will go out of control and the third wave could be even more disastrous," he said.

With the unlock, tourists and devotees have been visiting Kukke Subrahmanya, Dharmasthala, Udupi Krishna Mutt, Kollur Mookambika Temple, Mandarthi Durga Parameshwari temples and other tourist spots in Dakshina Kannada district. Many including the shopkeepers have failed to adhere to the direction of wearing masks, officials said.

Tourists to beaches in Dakshin Kannada and Udupi districts have also increased during the weekends. The number of people visiting Malpe beach has increased.

Bengaluru civic body chief commissioner, Gaurav Gupta told reporters that he would soon convening a meeting with members of various resident welfare associations and apartment residents associations to discuss and strategies to contain the spread.

