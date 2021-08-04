Don't make Parliament fish market, says Naqvi on Derek's papri chaat remark

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has slammed TMC MP Derek O'Brien hit out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien for making derogatory comments at the Centre for passing bills in Parliament without discussion.



Naqvi then accused O'Brien of conspiring to malign Parliament's dignity and quipped that he can have fish curry, if he's allergic to 'papri chaat'.

"If he is allergic to 'chaat-papri', he can have fish curry. But don't turn Parliament into a fish market. Unfortunately, the manner in which work is being done with conspiracy to malign Parliament's dignity, was never seen before," said Deputy Leader of the Rajya Sabha on O'Brien's tweet.

On Monday, O'Brien had hit out at the Modi government for rushing through bills in Parliament. "In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill. Passing legislation or making papri chaat?" he had tweeted.

Commenting on Derek's statement that he will shave his head if Union Home Minister Amit shah comes in parliament tomorrow, Naqvi said, "You have reached to Kosi River by cursing Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly then get your head shave there only. This is nothing just a way to do politics and disturb the proceedings of the House".

Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Centre have cleared many bills.

The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the Opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19. (ANI)

