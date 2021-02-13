Don't make us feel like we are living in Russian Gulag: Mahua Moitra alleges she is under surveillance

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra on Saturday has alleged that she is being put under "some sort of surveillance after Border Security Force (BSF) officers were deputed outside her Delhi residence."



Raising the allegation, TMC MP wrote a letter to Delhi Police stating that three armed officers have been deputed outside her house when she "neither asked nor wanted" any such protection and requests for these officers to be removed.

She added, "It appears I'm under some sort of surveillance."

Speaking to ANI, she said, "Don't waste resources on protecting just me, protect everybody. I don't need anything special, I don't take security. If you are surveilling me, ask me and I'll tell you. Indian democracy is already under threat, don't make us feel like we are living in the Russian Gulag."

"The conduct of these armed officers indicates that they are making notes of movements to and fro from my residence, it appears to me that I am under some sort of surveillance. I wish to remind you that the Right of Privacy is a Fundamental Right, guaranteed to me, as a citizen of this country, under the Constitution of India, 1950," she wrote in her letter.

"Upon making inquiries, I was informed that the armed officers from Police Station Barakhamba Road for my protection, however, I being an ordinary citizen of this country, did neither ask or want any such protection. Therefore, you are kindly requested to withdraw these officers," the letter reads.

The Krishnanagar MP has alleged the officers were noting all the movements coming in and going out of her residence.

The Gulag was a system of forced labor camps established during Joseph Stalin's long reign as dictator of the Soviet Union. (ANI)

