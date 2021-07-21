Don't move Indian Marine Fishermen Bill: Stalin to PM

In a letter to Modi -- text of which as released to the media here, Stalin said the proposed Bill has many disturbing clauses, like criminalisation and imprisonment of fishermen, use of force against fishermen, levy of charges, levy of huge penalties and others.

Chennai, July 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to move the Indian Marine Fishermen Bill, 2021 during the current session of the Parliament without addressing the concerns of the fisher folks.

Stalin said such provisions has resulted in widespread protests and disquiet in the state.

"After obtaining the views of the stakeholders on the Bill in its present form, a decision on moving a fresh Bill that addresses the concerns of the fishermen communities, may be taken," Stalin said.

According to Stalin, many provisions in the proposed Bill go against the interests of the local fisher communities and certain clauses infringe upon the rights conferred to the States under the State List of the 7th Schedule of Constitution of India.

"While we understand and appreciate the need to protect and preserve the marine eco system, we also consider it equally important that the livelihood and interests of the traditional fishermen are clearly protected," Stalin said

--IANS

vj/in