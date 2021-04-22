Don't panic, intensifying Covid prevention measures: AP minister

"Intensifying the Covid preventive measures, the state government has chalked out a strategy to contain the virus spread," said Srinivas, seeking to assure the public that the government will handle the situation.

Amaravati, April 22 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Thursday said that there was no need for people to panic even as the coronavirus second wave is raging.

On Thursday, the minister held a press conference after a group of ministers (GoM) meeting to brief the Covid preventive measures taken by the state government.

"The committee had discussed key issues in containing the virus, steps to be taken to bring down the number of cases, oxygen supply, testing, vaccination and shall present the recommendations to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next review meeting," he said.

He assured that certain measures were taken to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen or medicines in hospitals across the state, including noting that oxygen supply is in line with the requirement level.

"Currently, the state needs 360 metric tons of oxygen and there is no problem for government hospitals. The Centre will provide assistance to set up a new oxygen plant in the state," Srinivas said.

According to him, the Chief Minister is constantly reviewing the situation and instructed officials to be ready to face any situation.

Srinivas said the government is trying to speed up the vaccination programme, under which 49 lakh people have been inoculated.

He also warned private hospitals that strict action would be taken against them if they charge for treatment beyond the mandated limits and called on them to act humanely amid the crisis.

