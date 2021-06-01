Don't play games with SC, top court bench tells BSP MLA's husband accused in murder case

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday warned the husband of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Madhya Pradesh, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Congress leader Devendra Chourasia, saying "don't play games with the Supreme Court".

Declining to entertain the bail plea of BSP MLA Rambai Singh's husband Govind Singh, a bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah said the court will not grant him bail and the petitioner can seek remedy before the appropriate forum.

Singh's counsel sought liberty of the court that his client be allowed to persuade the trial court for bail. To which the bench replied: "We are not saying anything in the order. Don't play games with the Supreme Court."

The bench pointed out to Singh's counsel that his client has been booked for murder and many cases are pending against him.

The bench pointed out that the petitioner was given police security because he is the husband of an MLA, and instead of arresting him, the police were protecting him. The bench added that there was also a lookout notice for Singh after he tried to abscond.

The bench said: "Only after the orders of this court that you were arrested. We are not inclined to give you bail."

After a brief hearing in the matter, the top court allowed Singh to withdraw the bail plea.

Singh was arrested by the police on May 28 after the top court had given a deadline to Madhya Pradesh DGP on April 5. The top court had on March 26 observed that an effort was being made to shield the accused after the DGP had said that despite court order, the police were not able to arrest him.

The top court was then hearing pleas by Somesh, the son of Chaurasia, and the state government seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Singh. The petitioner had claimed that Singh was involved in several heinous cases while on bail.

The top court had on March 12 noted the MP police's failure to arrest Singh and the alleged harassment of a judge by the Damoh Superintendent of Police. The top court had asked the DGP to examine the allegations levelled by the judicial officer.

In its February 8 order, the judge had noted that he was "pressured" by the Damoh SP and his subordinates.

--IANS

ss/arm