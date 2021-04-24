Don't spend on PR, focus on vaccine & oxygen: Rahul to Center

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Centre for spending money on PR exercise at a time when the country is facing a tough battle against the raging pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, "I appeal to the Union government with humility not to spend money on unnecessary PR projects and focus on vaccine, oxygen availability and health services, because the crisis will deepen further in the coming days and the country should be prepared for this. The current mess is unbearable."