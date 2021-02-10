Don't step back, farm laws will be scrapped once Congress comes to power: Priyanka Gandhi to farmers

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged farmers protesting against the three farm laws not to step back until their demands are met and said these laws will be scrapped when her party comes to power.



Addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the new farm laws are designed to help billionaires.

"This is the movement of your existence. Do not step back. We stand with you until the laws are withdrawn. When Congress comes to power, all these laws will be scrapped and you will get the full value of the support price," she said.

"In 1955, Jawaharlal Nehru had made laws against hoarding. But this law has been scrapped by the BJP government. This new law will help the 'Arabpatis' (billionaires). They will decide the price of farmers' produce," the Congress leader added.

Attacking the Centre further, Priyanka Gandhi said: "Prime Minister's heart only beats for capitalists. Farmers are called terrorists. Modiji went to China and Pakistan but did not visit the Delhi borders."

Congress had earlier extended its support to the 'chakka jam' (road blockade) called by farmer unions earlier this month.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

