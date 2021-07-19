Don't take notice of leaders like Sanjay Raut, says Nitish

Raut, who is also the editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna, wrote an article where it was mentioned that Yogi Adityanath government has implemented a new population control policy in Uttar Pradesh and Nitish Kumar is opposing it, hence, the BJP should withdraw support from the Nitish Kumar government.

Asked by the media for a comment on the issue after the Janata Darbar, Nitish Kumar sharply responded that he "does not take notice of such leaders".

"You know where he and his party was in the past and what is his present stand. So I do not take any notice of such a leader," he said, referring to how Shiv Sena was an alliance partner of BJP in the past and now has gone with the NCP and the Congress to rule Maharashtra.

"One incident took place with an actor of Bihar (Sushant Singh Rajput)... what was his statement at that time. Hence, I do not even see the statements of such leaders," Nitish Kumar said.

He again insisted that the implementation of the new population control act would not help the country, and the only way forward was educating women. "I have the data of Bihar which is complementing my statement that women education is the only way to control the growing population," he said.

--IANS

ajk/vd