Don't wait till you get wrinkles

The blue light from screen time, unhealthy eating practices and ineffective lifestyle choices make our skin and overall health suffer, thereby ageing us in the process. Therefore, it becomes essential to start an anti-aging regimen even after you've started showing signs of fine lines and wrinkles.

When should you start anti-ageing treatment?

Ageing skin is often characterised by dullness, sagging and wrinkled skin. Profhilo, a new skin bio-remodelling procedure, is a remarkable way of giving mature and ageing skin a new lease of life. Profhilo is a hyaluronic acid-based skin procedure that works to galvanise the skin's ability to generate collagen and elastin -- the two scaffolding proteins critical to skin's firmness and elasticity.

Hyaluronic acid is a hydrophilic substance found naturally in the skin, the presence of which is critical to the health of the skin's extracellular matrix and its ability to hold on to moisture. As we age, our skin loses its natural reserves of hyaluronic acid resulting in dull, dry and lax skin.

There is endless information on the internet about the anti-ageing skin care. According to the beauty experts, one should start the anti-ageing skin treatment in their late 20's or early 30's to push off wrinkles as long as possible. One should keep in mind that wrinkle-removal products delay more wrinkles from showing up, but it won't make the ones that are already there disappear. So, the earlier you start, the more protection you will get in delaying the ageing process

What Should an Anti-Aging Skin Care Routine Look like?

One should start working with the dermatologist or beauty expert to build an effective anti-aging skin care routine depending upon your own beauty goals. The skin professional will first assess your problem areas and make recommendations based on your unique needs. Your custom regimen might include following products and procedures:

Sun Protection: Protecting from the harmful UV rays of the sun is the first line of defense in slowing down the aging process. The most important reason for wrinkles and dark spots on the skin in your 20's and 30's is due to the excessive sun exposure. You should immediately consult your dermatologist about skin care for sun damage, which can include treatments like microdermabrasion, chemical peels, laser therapy, and retinoids.

Topical Creams: Your dermatologist may recommend over-the-counter or prescription creams to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Anti-aging products might contain ingredients like retinol, alpha and beta hydroxy acids (AHA and BHA), and vitamins A and C. These ingredients help eliminate dead cells and boost skin regeneration, so you can enjoy a smoother texture.

Laser Treatments: Laser treatments actually stimulate the skin's natural production of new skin cells and collagen. The treatment also helps individuals in reducing the age spots, hyperpigmentation, and fine lines following this treatment besides increasing the production of skin cells and collagen. Your skincare specialist will be able to guide you on how many treatments you'll need to achieve the best possible results.

Dermal Fillers: With age and loss of collagen, our overall facial volume decreases. This is where dermal fillers come into play to restore this volume. The skincare specialist will go for dermal fillers to fill in wrinkles, where it appears the most, including around the mouth and under your eyes. It also helps in increasing the cheek volume. Dermal fillers generally last between six months and a year.

Microdermabrasion: This procedure can be another effective wrinkle treatment and can also address melasma, age spots, and sun damage. In this treatment procedure, your skincare specialist will use an instrument to spray fine particles of a chemical substance onto your skin. This will enable the skin to regenerate, which can fade some signs of aging.

