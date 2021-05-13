Door-to-door garbage collection to contain Covid in MP

Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh said the initiative of collecting garbage door-to-door has arrested the spread of infection in the cities.

Bhopal, May 13 (IANS) In an effort to curb the spread of the Covid pandemic, the Madhya Pradesh government has been emphasising on door-to-door garbage collection across the state.

More than 4,500 garbage collection vehicles have been pressed into service. Efforts are being made to keep the cities clean.

The state government has claimed that collecting garbage from the doorsteps of people has proved effective in checking the pandemic.

Most of the Covid patients are in home isolation and so the collection of solid waste generated from these houses has been started by the urban bodies.

The waste from these houses has been segregated in yellow polythene bags.

