Doorstep delivery of subsidised ration in Delhi from March

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made this announcement while addressing a gathering on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day at Delhi Secretariat. Chief Minister unfurled national Tricolour on Monday (January 25), a day before Republic Day.

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that people of Delhi will start receiving subsidised ration (food grains) at their doorstep from March this year.

Kejriwal said, "I am glad to announce that soon people of Delhi will not have to stand in queues of the distribution centres as our dream initiative of providing doorstep delivery of ration will start from March."

The doorstep delivery of ration was approved by Delhi cabinet in July last year and was supposed to get operational within the period of six months, however, the scheme had to be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

The flagship scheme of Kejriwal government, officially known as 'Mukhymantri ghar ghar ration yojana', was introduced with an aim to provide subsidised food articles at the doorstep of nearly 17 lakh ration card holders and total of 72 lakh beneficiaries in the capital.

Delhi Government provides ration, including wheat or flour, rice, sugar etc., at subsidised rates at fair price shops (Delhi government-run shops) under the National Food Security Act, 2013.

--IANS

