Doorstep refill of O2 cylinder in Hry

Gurugram, May 8 (IANS) In an initiative to stop black marketing and streamline oxygen supply across the state, the Haryana government will soon start a door-to-door oxygen cylinder refill provision for its people.

"With this initiative of refilling oxygen cylinders at home, needy Covid patients will get liquid oxygen at their door step and their families will not have to stand in queues for long hours. It will also curb black marketing. Also, many home isolation patients will get cylinders at home and hospital beds with oxygen support will be available for high-risk Covid patients," said a senior administration official.

To avail this facility the applicant will have to upload the photo of the oxygen level in the oximeter and Aadhaar number on the portal.

It is also mandatory to write the age and address of the patient on the portal. An application can be made only once a day from a mobile number. The applicant will receive details via an SMS.

The officer also said amid oxygen shortage, many Covid patients were home isolated and there were many suffering from other diseases and required oxygen.

At present oxygen is being supplied from six centers in Gurugram -- GK Papreja, Kalinga Air at Pataudi Chowk, SR Gases at Kadipur, Air Max Sector-8 in Manesar, Star Gases Sector-7 in Manesar and Shree Rajasthan Gases Sector-5 in Manesar.

In Gurugram the figures of COVID active patients are 39,000 and 36,449 are in home isolation.

