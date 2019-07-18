Doping on rise among athletes; 187 detected positive in 2018-19

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): As many as 187 athletes tested positive during the doping test in 2018-19 out of a total of 4,348, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Replying to an unstarred question, Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said: "In 2018-2019, out of a total of 4,348, 187 athletes were tested positive while in 2017-18 out of 3,822 only 74 were tested positive."



It is worth mentioning that even in 2016-17, 79 out of 3,112 athletes were tested positive.

The Union Minister, however, denied any doping scandal in the country.

"When the result of dope testing is found positive for any athlete, appropriate action is taken by the National Anti Doping Agency," he said. (ANI)

