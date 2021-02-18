Double engine govt of Centre, Assam made effort to reduce geographical, cultural gaps: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The double engine government of Centre and Assam has made an effort to reduce the geographical and cultural gaps of this entire region, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday while inaugurating multiple development projects in Assam via video conferencing.



"Distance between Assam and Meghalaya is around 250 kms by road. In the future, it will only be 19-20 kms. This bridge will also prove to be significant for the international movement of traffic to other nations," PM Modi said at the event.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were also present at the event.

"Assam and Meghalaya will have a direct connection with West Bengal through this bridge. The 55 km-long road construction from Serampore in West Bengal to Dhubri, Assam will begin this Oct. It will save the distance and time needed to travel to Bhutan, Bangladesh," said Gadkari.

The programme is aimed at providing seamless connectivity to the eastern parts of India and includes various development activities for the people living around River Brahmaputra and River Barak.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the launch of Mahabahu-Brahmaputra will be marked by the inauguration of the Ro-Pax vessel operations between Neamati-Majuli Island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari; Shilanyas of Inland Water Transport (IWT) Terminal at Jogighopa and various tourist jetties on River Brahmaputra and launch of digital solutions for Ease-of-Doing-Business.

The proposed Dhubri Phulbari Bridge will be located on NH-127B, originating from Srirampur on NH-27 (East-West Corridor), and terminating at Nongstoin on NH-106 in Meghalaya. It will connect Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari, Tura, Rongram and Rongjeng in Meghalaya.

The bridge, to be built with a total cost of approximately Rs 4,997 crores, will meet the long-standing demand of the people from Assam and Meghalaya who were depending on ferry services to travel between the two banks of the river. It will reduce the distance of 205 km to be travelled by road to 19 km, which is the total length of the bridge. (ANI)