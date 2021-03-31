'Double standards': NCP hits out at Fadnavis for questioning committee to probe allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis is showing 'double standards' if he is questioning the committee set up under Retired Judge Kailash Chandiwal to probe the allegations made by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh on Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.



Taking to Twitter, Malik slammed the former Chief Minister saying that the said committee is based on the same provisions made under the Zoting Committee set up by his government.

This remark came after Fadnavis questions over the formation of the committee to probe allegations levelled by the Mumbai top cop against the state home minister.

"Maharashtra Government has set up a committee under Retd Judge Kailash Chandiwal to probe the allegations made by Param Bir Singh on Home Minister Anil Deshmukh," the NCP leader tweeted.

"Devendra Fadnavis is questioning the formation of the committee which is based on the same provisions made under the Zoting Committee set up by his government. What was valid during their tenure is not valid now according to him. This is nothing but double standards," his tweet further read.

Reacting to the appointment of Retd Judge Kailash Chandiwal to probe the matter, Fadnavis tweeted, " Constitution of Hon Justice KU Chandiwal Committee for probing the allegations against HM Anil Deshmukh, is just of committee nature and not as a judicial commission. Neither it is constituted nor has been given the powers under The Commissions of Inquiry Act 1952 as was done in the case of the Hon Justice Zoting Committee during our tenure!"

"We are of the view that appointing such committee is merely an eyewash and does not solve any purpose, looking at the gravity & severity of the allegations! Now the question remains how will a retired judge without power enquire against a sitting Home Minister," he further tweeted.

On March 25, Deshmukh had written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to investigate the corrupt malpractices allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.

Singh had written a letter to Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month. (ANI)

