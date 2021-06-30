Double the fun with Baskin Robbins and Hershey's

This awesome twosome release a range of indulgent and scrumptious treats to fulfil your every dessert fantasy. The decadent range starts with two brand new ice-cream flavours made using Baskin Robbins' ice-cream and Hershey's Kisses and cocoa powder. Hershey's Kisses Caramel and Hershey's Chocolate Overload are sure to be your new go-to flavours.

Hershey's Chocolate Overload Super Duper Thickshake is the answer to all your mid-day sweet cravings. Hershey's Chocolate Overload ice-cream, topped with whipped cream frosting and Hershey's Kisses is the perfect pick me up you can have on the go! Dive in, spoon first to sundaes like you've never seen before! Hershey's Nutty Affair Sundae and Hershey's Chocolate Heaven Sundae bring together all your favourite elements of ice-cream elevated by Hershey's rich almond spread and an assortment of goodies.

Chocolate ice-cream or chocolate cake? It's never fun to choose. Hershey's Kisses Ice-Cream Cake gives you the best of both worlds. Soft, fluffy cake layered with Hershey's Chocolate Overload ice-cream and topped with Hershey's Kisses. This gourmet cake is an absolute crowd pleaser and will make the perfect centrepiece for your next celebration.

(This exciting new range is available in all Baskin Robbins parlours across India and online via Swiggy and Zomato.)

