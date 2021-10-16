Doubting NCB probe is absurd, BJP leader Jual Oram slams Shiv Sena on Mumbai cruise drugs case

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): As the investigation in the Mumbai cruise drugs case is underway wherein Aryan Khan, the son of popular Bollywood celebrity Shahrukh Khan, is being kept in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) among others till October 20, BJP leader Jual Oram slammed Shiv Sena for questioning the government agency and said doubting NCB is absurd.



In the rally held yesterday on the occasion of Dussehra, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his opinion on many topics ranging from Hindutva to drugs. At the event, he targeted the Central government by saying that the drug haul is being used to defame the state.

In this regard, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram said, "It is not right for Shiv Sena to doubt NCB. NCB is an independent agency. The main objective of the Narcotics Control Bureau is to serve justice. Raids have not been conducted only in Mumbai. They are also conducting raids in the rest of the country."

"We all know and can see that Mumbai has a high number of drug peddlers. NCB keeps a watch over the suppliers of drugs. NCB is concentrated in Mumbai as most of the drugs supplied across the country have to take a route from Mumbai. The 'route cause' of a high prevalence of these activities is Mumbai," he said.

He added, "What is the point of giving such a reaction on this? Rather it should be said that wherever it is, be it in Mumbai or elsewhere, we will cooperate. NCB is working in the interest of the country. Due to illegal narcotics, the lives of youth are being ruined and it impacts the country's economy."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said Hindutva means love for the nation and it is a social service. Addressing an event yesterday, Thackeray said, "Hindutva means love for the nation. Balasaheb had said that we are citizens first, religion comes later. When we step out of houses by keeping religion at home, the nation becomes our religion. It is our duty to speak against anyone who does anything in religion's name," he stated. The chief minister said Hindutva is a social service.

To this, Oram said, "Udhav Thackeray ji talks about Hindutva. What happened in Maharashtra.....you were preaching Hindutva earlier, but now formed a government in the state with those who insult Hindutva daily." (ANI)

