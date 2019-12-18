Douse flames, don't set country afire: Mamata tells Shah

Kolkata, Dec 18 (IANS) Assailing Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his comment that Aadhaar was not a proof of citizenship, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked him why was it then linked to bank accounts, voter IDs and mobile phones and said it was his duty to "douse flames" rather than "set the country afire."

"I will appeal to the home minster, please consider. You are the country's home minster, not a BJP leader. It is not your job to set the country afire. It is your job to douse flames in the country. I appeal to you with folded hands," the Trinamool Congress chief said at a meeting opposing the new citizenship law.

Banerjee said when Assam, Tripura, Delhi, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan are burning, "Why are you saying hogaya hogaya (CAB and NRC will be executed)." "Why is the home minister of the country openly saying Aadhaar card will not do? Then why did you make the Aadhaar cards, spent Rs 6,000 crore on it? Is the cat out of the bag now? I want clarification from you. As a citizen of the country it is my prerogative, right to ask you," she said at Dorina crossing in central Kolkata. Banerjee asked Shah why Aadhaar was linked to mobiles, bank accounts and passports. Refering to Shah's comment to a television channel that even PAN cards and voter IDs were not proof of citizenship. "Then how did you become home minister? Your government, my government are all there because the voters gave us the mandate. Will only badges given by the BJP have to be taken as proper (citizenship) documents?" she asked after leading a huge march from Howrah Maidan. Refering to Shah's earlier statement that nobody's citizenship will be snatched away, and CAA has no connection to Indian citizens, Banerjee said "Then why are you saying that Aadhaar, voter I-cards, PAN card, ration card won't do. Then is it the case that you think something and say something else?" ssp/kr