Downward trend in Telangana's Covid count continues

The daily count of Covid cases had crossed 8,000 while fatalities touched 60 in the last week of April.

The state on Thursday reported 3,660 new cases and 23 deaths. The figures on Wednesday stood at 3,837 and 25 respectively.

Hyderabad, May 20 (IANS) Telangana's daily Covid count and fatalities continued to see a downward trend.

The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally of cases to 5,44,263. The death toll has mounted to 3,060.

The case fatality rate stands at 0.56 per cent which is lower than the national average of 1.1 per cent.

The state's Covid recovery rate crossed 91 per cent as more people recovered from the infection than the new cases.

The state reported 4,826 recoveries during the 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the health department, the state's cumulative number of recoveries rose to 4,95,446.

The recovery rate, which had dropped to 80 per cent early this month from nearly 99 per cent in March, has now improved to 91.03 per cent. This is higher than the national average of 86.7 per cent.

The number of active cases dropped to 45,757 from 46,946 the previous day.

The authorities conducted 69,252 tests during the 24-hour period. With this the state has so far tested 1,43,36,254 samples. Samples tested per million population stand at 3,85,176.

The daily count in Greater Hyderabad dropped to 574. Only three other districts reported more than 200 cases. Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri adjoining Hyderabad added 247 and 218 new cases respectively.

Sixteen out of 33 districts saw new cases in double digits. Khammam district reported 217 cases, followed by 166 in Nalgonda, 147 in Karimnagar, 131 in Warangal Urban, 128 in Mahaboobnagar, 118 in Nagarkurnool and 116 in Siddipet.

