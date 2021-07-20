Dowry Harassment: Court sends entire family to judicial custody in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 20 (ANI): As dowry harassment cases are at the centre stage, with even Kerala Governor staging a protest, a court here hearing a dowry case has sent all four family members that include a doctor to judicial custody for alleged physical and mental torture of a woman.



The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court Nedumangad passed the order on Monday, sending the family of Dr Sijo Rajan RV, Vattappara, to judicial custody for allegedly harassing his wife and her aged father demanding more money as dowry.

The bail of the family that includes Sijo's parents and brother was denied. The family surrendered in the court after the Kerala High Court cancelled the bail and asked them to surrender in the lower court.

While sending them to judicial custody the Magistrate court observed, "Taking a lenient view in these matters, will give a wrong message to the society at large. So this court is of the view that of bail application of the petitioners is liable to be dismissed."

Advocates Thomas Anakkallunkal and Maria Paul appeared for the victim.

Speaking to ANI, Anakkallunkal, said " It is one of the rarest cases when all family members are being denied bail and sent to judicial custody. We are happy that the honourable court has sent the right message to society by sending them to custody. The victim, who is also a doctor was subjected to harassment for dowry, which the court observed cannot be taken in a lenient means."

The prosecution during the hearing in High Court and in judicial court had pointed out that Dr Sijo Rajan married the complainant, who is also a doctor, on September 14, 2020. She was gifted with gold ornaments, a car, money, as well as property by her parents. But she was subjected to physical and mental torture demanding more money by the petitioners.

The woman submitted that her parents had handed over an amount of Rs 7 lakh to her as a gift for the marriage apart from a car. They have also registered 2 acres of land in her favour and due to the compulsion of her husband 10 cents of property owned by her father was transferred. But as per the complainant, Sijo Rajan and his parents insisted to transfer the entire property of 2 acres and when she refused, she was allegedly tortured and pressurised. Even her 63-year-old father was allegedly subjected to physical torture, argued the complainant.

Kerala High Court, while dismissing the bail plea earlier this week, had made the observation: "Though so many cases are being registered against husbands and in-laws there is no change in the attitude of society towards married women and family members. This has to be stopped forever." (ANI)

