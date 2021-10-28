Doyen of cancer treatment in India Krishnan Nair passes away

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 28 (IANS) One of the tallest figures in the country in cancer treatment, M. Krishnan Nair passed away here on Thursday, family sources said. he was 81.

Nair's last rites will be held in the state capital, later in the day.

He is credited for starting the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in the state capital and went on to be its first director, a post he held for numerous years, before retiring.