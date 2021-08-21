Dozens injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza: Medics

Gaza [Palestine], August 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Dozens of Palestinian protesters were injured on Saturday in clashes with Israeli soldiers near the border between the eastern Gaza Strip and Israel, Palestinian medics said.



A total of 41 Palestinian demonstrators were shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers, including 15 children, two of whom are in critical condition, said Mohammed Abu Silmeya, director of Shifa Hospital in Gaza city.

The Israeli army said in a press statement that around 100 Palestinians approached the fence of the borders and threw hand grenades at the soldiers, who opened fire to disperse them. Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that the demonstrators cut the barbed wire of the fence.

Ismail Redwan, a leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), told reporters that the Palestinian factions are following up the situation in eastern Gaza, adding that "the factions will continue protecting the Palestinian people."

The Palestinian factions, including Hamas, hold Israel fully responsible for opening live ammunition at the demonstrators, he said.

On Friday, the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip called on the enclave's residents to demonstrate near the borderline area with Israel to mark the 52nd anniversary of burning Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem.

Khalil al-Hayyah, a senior Hamas leader in Gaza, told reporters that his movement will continue defending Al-Aqsa Mosque and its struggle to end an Israeli blockade that has been imposed on the Gaza Strip for 15 years. (ANI/Xinhua)

