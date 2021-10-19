DPCC levies fines amounting to Rs 90 lakh at 286 construction sites

"DPCC teams have visited 1,105 construction sites till now. The teams have imposed penalties to the tune of Rs 90 lakh after finding violations at 286 sites across the state and has warned them of serious repercussions if norms are not complied

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has imposed penalties to the tune of Rs 90 lakh after finding violations at 286 construction sites under the government's anti-dust campaign.

with," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, adding that there are clear instructions to the pollution control body teams to take strict action against violators and submit reports daily to keep us aware of the on-ground situation.

The Delhi government is running an anti-dust campaign from October 7 to control air pollution in Delhi, under which 31 teams comprising 17 DPCC engineers and 14 Green Marshals have been set up to monitor which construction agencies are following the 14-point guidelines issued by the state government.

One team each will be deployed in east Delhi, north-east Delhi, Shahdara, south-east and south-west region and two teams in north-west, New Delhi, south, north, west and central Delhi, Rai informed, adding that one team each of Green Marshals will be assigned for each district of the national capital.

"All agencies must take up construction work following the guidelines issued by the Delhi government related to construction work so that the fight against pollution can be carried forward strongly," he said.

In the past, the Delhi government has come up with many measures, mostly campaigns to keep dust pollution in check in Delhi. These measures range from installing smog towers, launching a green war room, formulating 14-points anti-dust guidelines to a 10-point winter action plan and the latest 'Red Light On, Gadi Off' campaign.

