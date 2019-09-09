DPIIT to launch plastic waste management campaign

New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has requested state governments to work towards collection of plastic waste from industrial estates, parks, corridors, nodes and industrial areas for the 'Swachhta hi Sewa 2019' campaign beginning from September 11.

A Commerce and Industry release said the theme of this year's 'Swachhta hi Sewa' is plastic waste management.



It said DPIIT will ensure recycling of plastic waste collected on October 2 in cement kilns and also collect plastic waste through nationwide 'shramdaan'.

The release said that DPIIT will ensure that all collected plastic waste may be recycled in cement kilns by Diwali this year.

On Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, DPIIT personnel will undertake manual labour and ensure the collection of plastic waste in and around industrial areas all across the country. (ANI)

