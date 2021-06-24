Dr Barbara Sturm exclusively available on the Global Store on Nykaa App

The discerning Indian consumer will get access to yet another luxurious skincare brand launched at the Global Store on the Nykaa App. The Global Store has been designed to democratise the access of international brands by giving choice, inspiration, authenticity, and convenience to users in India.

Every Dr. Barbara Sturm product is filled with ideas! Dr. Sturm's skin care regimens are simple, but the products are not. There are three pillars of Dr. Sturm's skincare philosophy: fundamental nutrition and hydration, healing the skin matrix rather than harming it with aggressive approaches, and lastly, reducing visible signs of irritation. A German aesthetics doctor, widely renowned for her anti-inflammatory philosophy and her non-surgical anti-aging skin treatments, Dr. Sturm began her medical career in orthopedics as part of the team that developed cutting-edge treatments for inflammatory conditions like osteoarthritis. Dr. Sturm then translated science from her clinical research and orthopaedic practice into the field of aesthetics and opened her own medical clinic. As she continued to innovate and revolutionize the field, she became one of the most sought-after beauty doctors in the world.

Driven by cutting edge ingredient science, Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics is the amalgamation of scientifically driven aesthetic medicine and nature's reparative contributions. Her products merge innovation and performance to provide hydration, nutrition and regeneration glow and use ingredients that are healthy, healing, safe and nurturing to the skin. Innovative ingredient science is at the core of Dr. Sturm's brand -- effective, key-ingredients that have been widely clinically studied for their properties and efficiency. Now shop for cult favourites including Glow Drops, Anti-Pollution Drops, Hyaluronic Serum, Darker Skin tones Hyaluronic Serum, Face Cream, Face Mask, Balancing Toner, Cleanser and Enzyme Cleanser and get ready to flaunt the #SturmGlow.



Anchit Nayar, CEO - Nykaa.com says, "We are thrilled to launch Dr Barbara Sturm, an iconic skincare brand on the Global Store to cater to our astute customers who are always looking for the best of beauty solutions. Not only is the brand backed by ingredient science and a minimalistic approach to the skin but also known for its innovative and inclusive regimens for diverse skin types and needs. The Global Store will be a first-of-its-kind platform which will aim to effectively bridge the gap between global brands trying to tap the Indian market and the evolved beauty enthusiasts who have a desire to shop for them. We cannot wait for customers to get clicking and stock on their favourite brands, starting with the celebrity favourite, Dr Barbara Sturm."



Dr. Barbara Sturm says, "We are super excited to be launching with Nykaa, India's biggest online beauty destination, via The Global Store on their app. The Global Store on Nykaa is a great cross-border platform for us to be able to reach our Indian customers and offer them the full Molecular Cosmetics collection (except the supplements), including some of our most popular products, the Darker Skin Tones Hyaluronic Serum, Face Cream, Sun Drops and the FACE Fask".

A truly one-of-a-kind, cross-border e-commerce platform, the Global Store is currently offered only on Nykaa's mobile application and makes, otherwise hard-to-reach, international brands, easily accessible to Indian beauty buffs. Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics has been available on the Global Store on the Nykaa Mobile App from 8th June 20201 onwards.

