Dr D Nageshwar Reddy becomes first Indian medical practitioner to receive honor from American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

This follows the recently bestowed prestigious Fellowship of American Association For The Advancement Of Science (AAAS) awarded to him, announced Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals.In a statement issued by the AIG Hospitals today, it said, "AIG Hospitals - one of the country's largest super specialty Hospitals, has announced that its Chairman Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy has been bestowed with the renowned Rudolf V. Schindler Award from The American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), one of the apex bodies in the world of GI Endoscopy."Rudolf V. Schindler Award is the highest category in the prestigious Crystal Awards named after Dr. Schindler who is considered as "the father of gastroscopy."Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy became the first-ever Indian medical practitioner to get this recognition from ASGE for his exemplary work in the field of endoscopy, said AIG Hospitals.Dr. Klaus Mergener, President, ASGE while presenting the Rudolf V. Schindler Award to Dr. Reddy said, "ASGE's highest honor is given to a member who has accomplishments in endoscopic research, teaching, and/or service to the field of Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy exemplifies the standards and traditions of Dr Schindler.""Dr. Reddy is one of the first to promote endoscopy in India and has led the charge of educating numerous endoscopists all over the world," added Dr Mergener.Speaking on the occasion, Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals said, "It is very humbling for me as an International Member of the ASGE to receive ASGE's Rudolf V. Schindler Award. This is also a testament to all the endoscopists worldwide even from the developing nations that hard work and dedication are recognized by Society irrespective of where they work.He further said, "With this honor, I rededicate myself to the education and promotion of quality endoscopy. My contributions to the field of endoscopy and my success would not have been possible without the support of my wife Carol and my family. I owe deep gratitude to my colleagues and staff at AIG hospitals, India for sharing and supporting my vision of providing quality affordable care, promote education and research in endoscopy."This award has come in the backdrop of another distinguished achievement of Dr. Reddy being recently inducted into the newly elected fellows of the prestigious American Association For The Advancement Of Science (AAAS), said the statement issued by the AIG Hospitals.As per the statement, Dr Reddy is the first Indian medical doctor in the last 100 years to receive the Fellowship of AAAS which was founded in 1848 marking the emergence of a national scientific community in the United States.It stated that Dr D Nageshwar Reddy was selected under the category of medical sciences for the pioneering work in gastroenterology, particularly advancement in the therapeutic pancreatic biliary endoscopy and innovations in transgastric endoscopic surgery; and for service to international gastroenterology societies.The title recognises important contributions to STEM disciplines, including pioneering research, leadership within a given field, teaching and mentoring, fostering collaborations, and advancing public understanding of science, said the statement.It mentioned that Dr Reddy's main area of research interest has been in G.I. Endoscopy particularly in Therapeutic Pancreatio Biliary Endoscopy and Innovations in Transgastric Endoscopic Surgery. A specialist in G.I. Endoscopy, till now, he has shared his deep knowledge by publishing over 670 papers in National & International Peer review journals, contributed chapters in 20 International Textbooks of Gastroenterology, and has edited eight G.I. Endoscopy Text Books.He is further contributing to the medical field, as a part of the Editorial Board of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Digestive Endoscopy, World Journal of Gastroenterology, World Gastroenterology News and Gastroenterology Today, Patents on Medical Imaging and Gastro-Hep.com, said the AIG Hospitals.It said that Dr Reddy is one of the eminent peer reviewers of the renowned journals including Lancet, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, World Journal of Gastroenterology, Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and Indian Journal of Gastroenterology.According to the statement issued by the AIG Hospitals, Dr Reddy has been one of the most recognized medical professionals with awards and felicitations from national and international organizations for his exemplary work.A Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri award from Government of India, B C Roy Award from the Indian Medical Council, Master Endoscopist Award from ASGE, ASGE International Leadership Award in 2011 and Fellow of American College of Gastroenterology, the highest Award Master of World Gastroenterology Organization and Endoscopy Grand Master by Asia Endoscopy Masters Forum are few of the awards, it said.Dr Reddy is also elected as an honorary member for American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Fellow of National Academy of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Fellow of Philippines Society of Gastroenterology, Fellow of Royal College of Physicians of Ireland. Recently, in 2020, he is awarded Fellow of the American Gastroenterological Association (FAGA) and Fellow of Japan Gastroenterological Endoscopy Society (JGES), said AIG Hospitals. (ANI)