Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurates medical facilities at Safdarjung hospital

New Delhi [India], July 27, (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday inaugurated a host of facilities at Safdarjung Hospital including Geriatric Sunday OPD, 3T MRI facility, Biplane Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, and ESWL Lab.

The newly started Geriatric OPD for the elderly will open every Sunday, starting tomorrow, in the main OPD complex.

The Union Minister took a round of various wards, labs, OTs, Cath Labs, geriatric and pediatric ICUs as well as the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra within the premises.He interacted with the patients and their caregivers and also reviewed the processes of registration of patients, referral and other services."Today's development reflects that the Prime Minister is committed to transforming the health sector of the country. Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme is one such facility. We are providing state-of-the-art health facilities with the best equipment, techniques, and buildings. These are comparable to the very best in the country and the world," he said here."As we move towards the vision of the Prime Minister of a New India by 2022, health shall be one of the key determinants and components of our advanced country," he added.While interacting with the staff, paramedics, and doctors at the Emergency Block, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the aim of everyone in the hospital should be to ensure that no patient is turned down or referred to any other emergency facility."As we can see branded medicines are very expensive which poor people cannot afford, our Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras offer cheaper generic medicines with full efficacy and quality. Branded medicines which are sold in the market with Rs 500-600 are sold at very economical rates, of as low as Rs 105 at the Kendra," Harsh Vardhan told ANI.He also added that there should be more awareness campaigns on spreading the usage of generic medicines. (ANI)