Dr Harsh Vardhan unveils Krishna Saksena's book 'My Joys and Sorrows - as a Mother of a Special Child'

"Patriotism can take unexpected forms. This book is an epitome of the bravery and endurance of a mother, in the best tradition of Indian motherhood. Like to the country, we must pay our respects to such a mother. Not just mothers, I expect fathers to read this book to learn about parenting a child and parenting a generation," Dr Harsh Vardhan said on the occasion."The chapters of the book follow the chronology of her son's life which is also her own life. It begins from the moment when the family first realizes that Shiv is not like any other child. Life changes for good, for everybody, but most of all for the mother. Shiv's growing up story is also the story of the author's evolution into an amazingly patient, spiritual and generous person," said an official release.On the journey of writing the book, Dr Krishna Saksena recalls: "I had never imagined I could have written of my life with Shiv. It felt too much my own, my most intimate experiences. But with age, I realised that it is also my responsibility to give voice to a child who has no voice of his own. And his voice is so entangled with my own that this book could not have been but an autobiography of two selves as one."Dr Saksena was the first woman to get a PhD degree from Lucknow University in 1955. (ANI)