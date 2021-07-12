Dr Reddy's Laboratories assures to strengthen commercial roll-out of Sputnik V in coming weeks

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday assured to strengthen the commercial roll-out of Sputnik V vaccines in the coming weeks.



"We will strengthen the commercial roll-out of Sputnik V in the coming weeks. Neither the ongoing soft commercial launch nor work towards its ramp-up in India has been put on hold," said Dr Reddy's Laboratories in a statement on the Sputnik V vaccine in India.

The Sputnik V vaccine was launched on a soft pilot basis in India on May 14, 2021. The nationwide soft launch of Sputnik V has reached over 50 cities and towns across India.

Starting initially in Hyderabad, the soft launch roll-out of Sputnik V has scaled up speedily and reached cities and towns all over India - including but not limited to Hyderabad, Vizag, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, NCR, Chennai, Miryalaguda, Vijayawada, Baddi, Kolhapur, Kochi, Raipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Coimbatore, Ranchi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Palakkad, Allahabad, Dimapur, Kohima, Indore, Bhopal, Surat, Cuttack, Dharwad, Ernakulum, Ratlam, Faridabad, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Gulbarga, Madurai, Guntur, Kannur, Jabalpur, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Mysore," read Dr Reddy's Laboratories statement.

Dr Reddy's has partnered with major hospitals across the country for this purpose, all of whom have successfully administered Sputnik V in India, including ongoing commercial roll-outs to the public. (ANI)

