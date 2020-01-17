Dr Sake Sailajanath appointed APCC president

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Congress party on Thursday appointed Dr Sake Sailajanath as Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Tulasi Reddy and Shaik Mastan Vali as working presidents.

In a statement, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president N Raghuveers Reddy.



After Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2019, the Congress party faced disastrous defeat, following which, Reddy stepped down voluntarily, owing moral responsibility to the party's defeat. (ANI)

