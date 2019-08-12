Dr Sarabhai's vision continues to drive Indian space programme: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to Dr Vikram Sarabhai, father of India's space programme, on his 100th birth anniversary and said his vision continues to drive Indian space programme even today.

In a tweet, Gandhi said Sarabhai was chosen by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to set up the Indian Science Research Organisation (ISRO).



"On his 100th birth anniversary, we remember with gratitude the father of India's space programme and builder of great institutions, Dr Vikram Sarabhai, selected in 1962 by then PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, to set up ISRO. His vision continues to drive India's space program, even today," Gandhi said. (ANI)

