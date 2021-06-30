Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "The much-awaited draft of "Ram Vanagaman Marg" has been prepared by the Public Works Department. Along with that, the distribution of compensation for the acquired land, work is being done at a fast pace by the National Road Wing of the Public Works Department in the direction of finalizing the alignment and other works.""Ram Van Gaman Marg" which will start from Ayodhya is proposed to be developed till Chitrakoot via Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Shringverpur Dham, Manjhanpur, Rajapur. The distance from Ayodhya to Chitrakoot is about 210 kilometres. The newly announced National Route No.-731A which starts from Mohanganj near Pratapgarh and passes through Jethwara, Shringverpur Dham is proposed to be developed near Manjhanpur, Rajapur.The alignment of NH-731A has been approved by the government of India, which has a total length of 112 km and this 112 km is to be developed under three packages.Deputy Chief Minister said that after the development of road packages, favorable conditions will be developed for the residents of the area."After the development of road packages, favorable conditions will be developed for the residents of the area. The strategic and economic development of the region will be fast. Direct access to Shringverpur Dham of Kaushambi district will be achieved with the use of the pre-built bridge on the river Ganges," said Maurya."Ram Mandir situated at Kurai Ghat and Ram Janaki Mandir situated in Charva village, where Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram rested at the time of Van Gaman, will also have a direct link after the road will be developed. So that the purpose of Ram Vanagaman Mar will also be fulfilled," he added.According to Maurya, the construction of Ram Vangaman Marg will link direct contact between two major religious centres--Ayodhya and Chitrakoot."With the development of the National Highway, the traffic will also increase and it will be easier for the residents to take the sand and other raw materials from the mining to the area, which will be helpful in the all-around development of the residents. With the construction of this road, there will be direct contact between two major religious centres--Ayodhya and Chitrakoot," said Maurya."At the same time, the memories of Treta Yuga will get eternal permanence. Not only will it be a very easy route for the tourists and general public coming from the country and abroad, but the economic activities of the entire region will also be intensified. This route will also prove to be very useful for commercial and industrial activities," he added. (ANI)