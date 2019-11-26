DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy awarded honorary fellowship by UK's Royal Aeronautical Society

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman G Satheesh Reddy was awarded the honorary fellowship by the Royal Aeronautical Society of United Kingdom.

The aeronautical society recognised contributions of Reddy towards indigenous design, development and deployment of diversified missile systems, aerospace vehicles, guided weapons and avionics technologies in India.

"Dr Reddy spearheaded Mission Shakti, the country's first Anti-Satellite Missile Test (ASAT) mission which demonstrated extremely high degree of precision and technological prowess, enabling India join a select group of four nations with such capability. He bolstered the Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) programme and successfully demonstrated missile interception capabilities at high altitudes," said a release by the Royal Aeronautical Society."He led the development of advanced avionics and achieved streak of successful missions of long range Agni 5 strategic missile. His R&D contributions have made India self-reliant in Missiles and Avionics technologies," it added.According to the statement, Reddy is the first Indian recipient of the prestigious award in over 100 years."Dr Reddy is known for his vision and capability to develop indigenous technologies and is famous in students as "Junior Kalam" and 'Next Generation Missile Man" due to his knack on advanced technologies," the society said."Dr Satheesh Reddy has received numerous awards that include AIAA Missile Systems Award, National Aeronautical Prize, National Systems Gold Medal, National Design Award, IEI-IEEE (USA) award for engineering excellence, Homi J Bhabha Gold Medal and Technology Leadership Award," it said. (ANI)