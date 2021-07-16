DRDO launches biodegradable packaging products

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): With the aim of reducing single-use plastic, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Acharya Nagarjuna University and Ecolastic Private Limited, launched environmentally safe packaging products made from natural and plant-based food-grade materials.



"The bags which come in two forms, soluble and insoluble, can be biologically degraded in 3 months and cause no harm to the environment whatsoever. Unlike the conventional polyethylene bags made from petrochemicals, which are highly unsafe to the environment and takes years to degrade, these bags are the most sustainable, cost-effective, and ocean-safe alternative to single-use plastics," DRDO and Ecolastic Private Limited said.

Speaking to ANI, the Director of Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), DRDO, Ram Manohar Babu said that he feels immensely proud at launching the Ecolastic packaging product.

"Government of India has decided to completely eliminate the usage of single-use plastic in the country by 2022 and these biodegradable packing bags help us make a forward step in that direction," he said.

He added that eco-friendly products like these are essential for the survival of mankind and DRDO has played a vital role in bringing it out.

Further, he mentioned that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has approved the distribution of these products, and stated that they have to campaign for further distribution of such products.

Addressing the media, Chief Scientist Dr Veera Bhrammam said that they have launched this product after reaching the perfect formulation through rigorous testing.

"We have taken care of strength and biodegradability factors and have achieved the most sustainable alternative to plastic. Not a single animal will be harmed with this product," he said.

Technical Director, Ecolastic Private Limited, Purushottam while speaking to ANI said, "We can't remove plastic completely from our life but we can find alternative solutions. The packaging bags launched today are the most sustainable alternative to single-use plastic."

He added that they are ready to provide material to industries that will come forward to produce the product and would further help circulate the eco-friendly product. (ANI)

