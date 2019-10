DRDO's AIP system gets boost with the operation of land-based prototype

New Delhi (India), Oct 30 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) programme to build a fuel cell-based Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system for Indian Naval Submarines has crossed several milestones in technology maturity.

"Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) has a force multiplier effect on the lethality of a diesel-electric submarine as it enhances the submerged endurance of the boat, several folds. Fuel cell-based AIP has merits in performance compared to other technologies," said a government press release.

Operation of the land-based prototype engineered to the form-and-fit of a submarine was witnessed by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh in the presence of Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G. Satheesh Reddy at the Naval Materials Research Laboratory in Ambernath, Maharashtra on Wednesday.In his remarks, the Chief of the Naval Staff appreciated the breakthrough accomplishments achieved in this programme and said that the programme is of great value to the nation and the Indian Navy in particular.He urged DRDO and the Indian Navy to continue the partnership to meet the timelines set for short and long-term goals.The DRDO Chairman assured that all efforts will be made to meet the performance standards and timelines of the programme so that induction of DRDO AIP into operational Submarines could be achieved as per Indian Navy schedule