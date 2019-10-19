DRDO signs 30 licensing agreements on Technology Transfer

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has signed 30 licensing agreements for Transfer of Technology (ToT) with 16 Indian companies, including three start-ups, at Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Friday.

The Summit is being held at Goa University, Taleigao, Goa between October 17-19.

The Ministry in a press release said, "The DRDO develops technologies for the Armed Forces and has been carrying out ToT of these technologies to the defence industry for end use of the Armed Forces.""Indian Armed Forces are procuring ready-to-eat meals, survival ration and emergency flying ration products from companies which have acquired ToT from DRDO. These products cater to the requirements of the Armed Forces deployed in inhospitable terrain and hostile weather conditions. These products have high nutrition value and higher shelf-life. These technologies are useful for the larger interest of the society," the press note said."Vibrant Goa Summit provided an opportunity for the companies to interact with DRDO scientists who have developed these technologies. The event was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant yesterday and was attended by senior officials from the government of Goa and DRDO," it added. (ANI)