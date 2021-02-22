DRDO successfully launches VL-SRSAM missile system off Odisha coast

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday conducted two successful launches of indigenously designed and developed Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM).



The launches were carried out today from a static vertical launcher from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

Indigenously designed and developed by DRDO for the Indian Navy, VL-SRSAM is meant for neutralizing various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets, read an official statement by DRDO.

"The current launches were carried out for a demonstration of vertical launch capability as part of its maiden launch campaign. On both occasions, the missiles intercepted the simulated targets with pinpoint accuracy. The missiles were tested for minimum and maximum range. VL-SRSAM with Weapon Control System (WCS) were deployed during the trials," the statement added.

The DRDO informed that the launches were monitored by senior scientists from its labs involved in the design and development of the system such as DRDL, RCI, Hyderabad and R&D Engineers, Pune.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO on the successful trials. (ANI)

