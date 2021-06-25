DRDO successfully test-fires indigenously-developed rockets off Odisha coast

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday announced that it has successfully test-fired enhanced range versions of indigenously developed Pinaka rockets and 122mm Caliber Rockets from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.



On Thursday and Friday, 25 enhanced Pinaka Rockets were launched, in quick succession against targets at different ranges. All the mission objectives were met during the launches. The enhanced range version of Pinaka Rocket System can destroy targets at distances up to 45 kms, said the Ministry of Defence in an official statement.

Meanwhile, four enhanced range version of 122mm Caliber Rockets were test-fired with full instrumentation and they met the complete mission objectives. These rockets have been developed for Army applications and can destroy targets up to 40 km. This enhanced rocket system would replace the existing 122mm Grad rockets.

The rocket system has been developed jointly by Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) with manufacturing support from M/s Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO and the Industry on the successful launch of enhanced Pinaka Rockets and 122mm Caliber Rockets. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy commended the efforts of the teams involved in the successful trials. (ANI)

