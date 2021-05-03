DRDO supplies 100 oxygen cylinders to Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad, May 3 (IANS) Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has provided 100 medical oxygen cylinders to the government-run Gandhi Hospital here.

The cylinders were supplied at short notice on the request of Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy.

Reddy, in whose Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency the hospital falls, handed over the cylinders to the hospital superintendent on Sunday in the presence of officials from DRDO and Telangana's medical and health department.