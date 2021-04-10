DRDO to set up Covid-19 hospital with 500 beds equipped with ICU facilities by next Sunday in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will set up a Covid-19 hospital with 500 beds equipped with ICU facilities by next Sunday in Delhi Cantonment.



The first 250 beds would be ready in the first 7 days and doctors would be provided by both military and paramilitary forces for treating patients, according to DRDO officials.

Delhi reported 7,897 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours. The city has 28,773 active cases.

According to Delhi Health Department, the total count of cases now stands at 7,14,423 which includes 6,74,415 recoveries and 11,235 deaths.

A total of 77,374 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 43,473 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 33,901 Rapid antigen tests.

The total tests per million in Delhi stands at 8,12,839. (ANI)

