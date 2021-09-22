Dreaded militant held in Manipur with IEDs, explosives

Imphal, Sep 22 (IANS) The Manipur Police have arrested a dreaded Myanmar trained militant, Naoroibam Joyshankar, who was involved in an IED attack at the Manipur Chief Minister's bungalow and at a restaurant in Imphal in 2013, and recovered a large cache of IEDs and explosives from his possession, the police said on Wednesday.

The police said that Joyshankar, who is a top cadre of the banned insurgent outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (Prepak-Progressive), was arrested from the Lairikyengbam Makha Leikai area in Imphal West district on Tuesday night.

The improvised explosive device (IED) and explosive materials recovered from his possession include one set of IED fitted in a tin of fish cane, one airgun, four PEK cakes, three electronic circuits, one remote control, three detonators, batteries, soldering equipment used in assembling IED bombs, and a mobile phone.

During interrogation, Joyshankar confessed that he was involved in the IED attack at the Manipur Chief Minister's bungalow and also at a restaurant in Imphal in 2013.

According to the police, before his arrest, the militant had lobbed two handgrenades attacking a villager in the Lairikyengbam Makha Leikai area on Tuesday. The grenades exploded at a paddy field near the villager's house.

