Dream realised for 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat': Raje on Kashmir

Jaipur: Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for revoking Article 370 and section 35A relating to Jammu and Kashmir, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday said the dream of party ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' has been realised.

"This decision has left all real citizens of India happy. It's more like a feeling of India getting independence again. This comes as the biggest decision after the country's independence which shall be written in golden words," she said.

Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and shall always be an integral part of India, she added. "Besides being a victory of the nation, this also comes as a victory of 'Jamhooriyat, Insaniyat and Kashmiriyat'," she added.